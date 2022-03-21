How X Pulled Ti West Back Into The World Of Horror After 10 Years

It wasn't just about making a slasher movie with porn as the way into it. For Ti West, it had to do with sharing the craft of cinema along the way. Showing the audience what goes into actually making a movie, within the movie he was making himself. Beyond that, he also wanted to visit the gnarly side of the slasher genre while avoiding so-called "soft" horror that is often dominating the mainstream.

"That was a way for me to bring an audience in, to watch people make a movie and see how making movie is different than the movie that ends up on screen. And then I just felt like horror movies were kind of soft. And so in that I was like, 'Well, if you're going to make a slasher movie, you gotta just go right for it.' So that just started nagging at my brain, and then here we are."

The irony here is that slasher franchises such as "Halloween Kills" and "Scream" have been some of the biggest hits of the pandemic era. Meanwhile, West, in doing something original, has mapped out an entire franchise in the horror space, giving A24, perhaps the most respected indie studio in Hollywood, its first bonafide franchise in the genre space. It's an interesting result for a guy who wasn't even sure if he was going to make another horror movie in the first place.

"X" is in theaters now.