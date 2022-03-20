Richard Armitage And Charlie Murphy Set To Star In Netflix Thriller Series Damage

I'm not often squicked out by a series description, but I find the one for the upcoming Netflix series "Damage" really unsettling. With all the horror films and sci-fi that I watch, it might be surprising that this one is sort of vile for me, but it is. "Damage" is based on the Josephine Hart 1990s political novella about "erotic obsession and forbidden desire," and Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy have now joined the cast, according to Variety.

Armitage ("The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies") is set to play William, a doctor who is having an affair with — and here it is — his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Anna, played by Charlie Murphy ("Peaky Blinders"). She is engaged to William's son Martyn, played by Rish Shah (also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel"). Anna is trying to continue both relationships, but one there is no way to keep something like this hidden for very long.

William's wife Ingrid is played by Indira Varma ("Game of Thrones"), and she has no idea of the "obsessive spiral" that William is falling into. Also joining the series is Pippa Bennett-Warner ("Gangs of London") who will play Peggy.