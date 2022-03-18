Black Crab Star Noomi Rapace On Breaking Her Nose On Set, Learning To Ice-Skate, And More [Interview]

Looking at the last year and your career in general, your choices are unpredictable, but do you find a common interest or appeal in the movies you choose to do?

I would say there's always a question that I feel I want to answer that I don't know. For "The Trip," first of all, I wanted to have fun with my friends. It was a fun movie to shoot. And then I was like, "Would I go so far that I could hate my boyfriend or my husband so much? I wish I killed him and then have to make a total U-turn and save him." I was like, "Hmm, I want to ask myself that." With "Lamb," [the question was] "How do you mend, how can you heal, if you lose a child, which is the worst thing I can possibly imagine? How would you find a way out of that locked off emotional room? Could you find yourself loving a creature that is not fully human? How far would I go to reenact and live the motherhood again and to be a parent again, to try to heal that wound?"

I think I always need to find a question that I want to try to answer. Sometimes there is no answer. Sometimes there's just a question that I'm trying to ask myself, but I don't want to repeat myself. I guess that's why I try to challenge myself and always put myself in a situation when it feels a bit scary to be.

What were your questions for "Black Crab"?

If you had the chance to save a lot of lives and sacrifice your own life and actually save a lot of people with you, [would you do it]? I would like to say, "Yeah," but I don't know. You want to think that you're a good human and that you have good values and that your ethics and morals are in the right place, but then you never know. I'd like to battle those things. I sometimes play this game when I zoom out and look at myself from above, like, "Who is this woman? Who is Noomi? How is she interacting with her friends? How does she treat her colleagues? What kind of mother is she? Would I like her? Would I like to hang out with her?" Hopefully, the answer is yes, but sometimes you need to work on yourself a bit, lady.

[Laughs] Those are good questions people should ask themselves.

Exactly, because sometimes it's not the right day to ask the question. I'm back tomorrow.

We could all say, at some point, "Oh, I don't want to hang out with me at that time."

Oh yeah. I mean, that's been the answer to myself a few times. I was like, "I don't like that side," and then that is the side that I discovered that I need to work on a bit. I was so restless when I was younger and especially on film sets, I wanted everything to happen now. When I did "Lamb" and it's like, I'm working with babies and lambs. There's a waiting game. We're waiting for a lamb baby to fall asleep and everyone is being quiet and finally the lamb is sleeping and I'm tiptoeing in and they give me the lamb baby and, "Roll camera and action." And then, the lamb wakes up and goes "Baaa." OK, cut. I had to work on my patience. There was a moment when I looked at it like, "Don't put so much pressure on everyone. Relax, chill a bit more." I've been having those moments when I need to correct myself and work on me.

Thank you for sharing that. So, Adam Berg says "Black Crab" isn't a big movie.

I mean, it is a big movie for being in Scandinavia.

It often looks like a big movie.

Yeah. I felt we had everything against us. It was so cold. I've never ice-skated before. So just becoming a skater, to learn how to function and be free and move and shoot, then act on the ice. And then the weather conditions were really hard. You covered up a lot of times. There's not much you actually see and you don't have a lot of words to communicate with, so you had to find those moments, the gaps, really use the moments you had to show vulnerability, to show that she's a real human fighting to find her daughter to survive and make her as real as possible. Even though some days I just felt I'm falling apart. I was so exhausted. It was intense.