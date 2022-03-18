New Bridgerton Season 2 Promo Teases Anthony And Edwina's Romance

Based on Julia Quinn's "The Viscount Who Loved Me," season 2 of "Bridgerton" will delve deeper into Anthony's psyche, especially the roles he is expected to play as per the norms of the Regency era. Ever since season 1, Anthony has perpetually suffered with the idea of love, torn between playing the role of the responsible, eldest brother (and the man expected to lead the Bridgerton household after his father's unfortunate death) and giving into his innermost impulses. His torrid affair with and affection for Sienna Rosso in season 1 is a good example, as Anthony was unable to reconcile his feelings with the class-hinged expectations and notions of having a "proper" partner prevalent during the Regency era.

The teaser in question highlights the dynamic between Anthony and the Sharma sisters, as seen in the official trailer, wherein the narrative follows the classic trope of Kate being the overly protective and disapproving sister, as Anthony announces his intentions to court and marry Edwina. However, things get more complicated during the many instances Kate and Anthony cross paths — despite sharing an (apparently) mutual disdain for one another, Anthony and Kate cannot seem to stop obsessing over the other, albeit in the form of heated arguments and almost-kisses. Edwina, of course, is unaware of these developments, which spurs Kate to try and discourage the union, as she is also aware of the fact that Anthony is simply fulfilling his duties, and not following his heart while pursuing this match.

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" is expected to be more intense, dramatic, and filled with twists and reveals in comparison to its predecessor, especially given the fact that — spoiler alert — Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was revealed to be Lady Whistledown in the season 1 finale. Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming season:

"From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

Season 2 of "Bridgerton" hits Netflix on March 25, 2022.