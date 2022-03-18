Everything Everywhere All At Once TV Spots Showcase A Mind-Melting Good Time

There are few trailers that have intrigued me as much as the one for "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Multiverses are very hot right now, with multiple realities breaking open in the DC and Marvel film universes. I mentioned the trailer to my significant other, and he said, "Oh, more multiverse stuff?" with a sigh. Then I showed it to him, and he was as hooked as I was.

Today we have two new TV spots for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and if you haven't heard about this film yet, I would pretty much guarantee you'll want to see it right this second. Our own Jacob Hall watched this and reviewed it for /Film at the SXSW festival and loved it. He called it a "mind melting masterpiece," and gave it some major praise as well as a 10/10. You may notice quotes from his review in the TV spots and oh my gosh, I need to see this immediately!