Chris Pine Says The Dungeons And Dragons Movie Is A Mix Of Game Of Thrones, Princess Bride, And Monty Python

When asked about the plot of the new adaption, Pine was dodgy on details but gave a great description of the film's influences, saying:

"Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like 'Game of Thrones' mixed with a little 'Princess Bride,' just a smidge of 'Holy Grail;' it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of 'Goonies' in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who f***ing knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

While "Game of Thrones" feels like a real no-brainer, "The Princess Bride," "The Goonies," and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" are a little more comedic than expected. Pine is joined on the cast by Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page, with Hugh Grant set to play the main villain.

The writer-directors have told fans of the table-top game that they plan on staying true to the material, though they have a more subversive take than the 2000 adaptation. In the official synopsis, the main character is a former Harper, and Pine's description of his character here sounds awful bard-like. I, for one, hope that we get to hear him belt out a tune in the vein of this miraculous moment from "Into the Woods."

Here's the official synopsis for your plot-guessing pleasure:

An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a female barbarian, and reunites with a no-talent wizard and a druid new to their team in an effort to rob the cheating conman who stole all their loot from the heist that landed them behind bars, and used it to install himself as the Lord of Neverwinter. Only the traitor is allied with a powerful Red Wizard who has something far more sinister in store.

Pine as a bard and Rodriguez as a barbarian? Sign me up. "Dungeons & Dragons" is set to premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023.