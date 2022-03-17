The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara Is Recovering From A Hate Crime Attack

I am horrified as I write this, and I'm losing any tiny scrap of belief in the human race that still lingered after these past few years. Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko Miyashiro in the Prime Video series "The Boys" and appeared as Katana in "Suicide Squad," says that she has been assaulted in a hate crime attack. Fukuhara posted about the vile act on Instagram with a text statement about what happened (via Variety). She said that she is "physically fine," but called for the public for help in the ongoing attacks against Asians, particularly women and the elderly.

The attack happened on the street, though Fukuhara doesn't say where. She explained that he came up behind her and hit the back of her head, though there was no interaction between them before that. He then yelled at her and finally left. She says it made her want to take self defense classes, but asked why the victims are the ones who have to think about things like this when it's the perpetrators who should be held accountable. She then replied to her post with the hashtag #stopasianhate.

I'm putting the full text in here in case you can't read it on Instagram because it matters that the word is spread about this.