South Park 25th Anniversary Concert With Trey Parker And Matt Stone Is Coming To Red Rocks

The concert will feature songs from the show, which are plentiful. For the bulk of the series, the character of Chef, played by Isaac Hayes, would often dispense advice to the show's young protagonists with an inappropriate bedroom anthem. The concert will also feature Mark Shaiman's songs from 1999's "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut." The opening acts will be Primus, whose frontman Les Claypool performed the "South Park" theme song, as well as longtime rock kooks Ween. Primus is currently touring, performing the entirety of Rush's album "A Farewell to Kings." Ween will begin their own tour in November.

The way you can buy tickets is a multi-step process, because concert-going can never, ever be easy.

Step 1: Instead of "ass," say "buns." Like "kiss my buns," or "you're a buns-hole."

Step 2: Go to the South Park AXS website. You will have to pay $1 to register for ticket purchase. You'll have to do this before March 20, 2022 at 11:59 PM Mountain Time.

Step 3: You will receive an e-mail notification on March 23, declaring if you are eligible to buy tickets. You will only be allowed to purchase two tickets.

Step 4: Tickets are $99 each, although that does not include fees.

Step 5: Check confirmation of your purchase through the AXS portal, where the tickets will be delivered.

Step 6: If you're selected for early purchase, hooray. Hop on your It Vehicle, and zip on up to Denver. If you're not selected, mourn appropriately and wait for further ticket sales announcements. Immediately begin trawling eBay for sketchy-looking sellers on the secondary market. Or just become a close personal friend of Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Ween, or Primus. They could probably hook you up with a backstage pass. It would also help if you became the CEO of AXS, or a manager at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. Start working on any of those things, and you should be golden.