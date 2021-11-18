South Park: Post Covid First Look: Paramount+ Special Gives A Dark Glimpse Of The Future

Here's a hypothetical question for you: how would you spend $900 million if you just happened to have that ridiculous sum just laying around? For "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the answer's incredibly straightforward: Run to the bank, cash those checks, and invest towards a whole slew of planned "South Park" productions.

Word first broke in August of 2021 that MTV Entertainment Studios and ViacomCBS Inc. had reached an unimaginably large deal approaching $1 billion that includes provisions for five more seasons of the hit show as well as over a dozen new "South Park" spin-off movies. Just typing that sentence out makes me feel tired, but the franchise has obviously gained its legions of fans over the years for a reason!

We're starting to see the results of that mammoth deal, as Paramount+ has released a first look at a new "South Park: Post Covid" special that will be released as an exclusive for the up-and-coming streaming service. Check it out below.