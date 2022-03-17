Sarah Michelle Gellar Knows Who Should Star In A Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot

Several attempts have been made to re-ignite the "Buffy" franchise since the airing of the show's season finale in 2003. There have been talks about possible reboots and continuations, along with discussions about Gellar reprising her memorable role for a feature film. However, these efforts were rendered fruitless, and have been that way for many years, except for an update in 2018 that revealed that Monica Owusu-Breen ("Lost," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D") would be serving as showrunner, although the project remains stalled to this day.

It is understandable that "Buffy" fans wish to see the character of their beloved Slayer return to the screen, as almost every major franchise has been subjected to reboots and revivals for good measure. Keeping this in mind, one can hope that the franchise will be revived soon, led by none other than Zendaya, who is Gellar's primary choice when it comes to filling her character's shoes. During an interview for "Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts," Gellar was asked about the reboot discussions for the show by author Evan Ross Katz. After she voted for Zendaya to assume Buffy's role, Julie Benz (who played Darla) added "that would be amazing."

That would be amazing indeed — Zendaya in a horror show would already be something to look forward to, and her playing Buffy would really (re)kickstart one of the most beloved vampire shows of all time. It is not surprising that Gellar chose Zendaya, given her absolutely heartrending iteration of Rue Bennett in "Euphoria," wherein she conveys the varying shades of addiction with incredible nuance. Of course, there's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Dune," in which Zendaya takes on the leading lady mantle incredibly well, playing well-rounded, interesting characters that propel the narrative in meaningful ways.

On the other hand, there are other equally great choices to consider (although no "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" properties are currently in development right now). Jenna Ortega is a pretty solid choice too, given she is already making her way in the horror genre, belting an incredible performance in the latest "Scream" installment. Apart from this, she also stars in Ti West's "X", and will be playing the role of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix horror-comedy, "Wednesday."