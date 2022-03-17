The Bad Guys Featurette: It's Hard To Break Good

Everything we've seen of "The Bad Guys" thus far promises personality-fronted zaniness, so it's not hard to get swept up in the hype of this film. Anyway, who doesn't love a tale of bad guys gone good? Of course, there is one problem when it comes to this crew ... they don't actually mean it. This is just another of their mastermind grifts, an attempt to redeem themselves in the eyes of the public and fool the world into believing they've abandoned crime. Given how hard the cat dilemma in the featurette seems to be, it's safe to assume that being good won't come easily to them, so expect much absurdity and chaos along the way.

But there's also something heartwarming about the direction of "The Bad Guys." The story sees their fearless leader, Mr. Wolf, in the midst of a little crisis of identity when he discovers that he actually enjoys that little tingle you get from being a do-gooder. So when his selflessness is put to the test, he'll be tasked with stepping up to the plate as a leader, to guide his crew into darkness or light.

Here's how DreamWorks described the film:

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become ... The Good Guys?