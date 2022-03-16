Gentle Giant's New Mace Windu Statue Is A Purple Lightsaber Wielding Mother****** [Exclusive]

Our friends at Diamond Select Toys have provided us with an exclusive first look at the latest 1/7 scale statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.'s Premier Collection: The "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" Mace Windu Statue! You can take a gander at this very cool and lifelike piece below, along with all the info you need to know for pre-ordering this purple lightsaber wielding badass for your very own.

As you may recall, the Jedi master played so memorably by Samuel L. Jackson in the Prequel Trilogy finally got to let loose his mad skills with a blade in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" after a more, shall we say, stoic turn in 1999's "The Phantom Menace." The result had Mace Windu as the first on-screen Jedi with a purple lightsaber (when you absolutely, positively got to kill every trade federation battle droid in the room), where all previous models had been green, blue, or red. He managed to take down Jango Fett in the action-heavy sequel, but the question of whether Mace is still alive after his apparent death in "Revenge of the Sith" remains a point of contention among fans as well as a source of geek torture from George Lucas and Jackson himself. Whether we'll get to see Jackson in either the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series or a potential matchup with a vengeful Boba Fett remains to be seen, but we sure as heck hope so!