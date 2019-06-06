Blockers director Kay Cannon has found her newest directorial project.

She’ll tackle 79ers, a treasure hunt comedy originally written by actor/writer Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) that aspires to be “Goonies for adults.” So does that mean it’s going to suck, but an entire generation is going to love it anyway because of blinding nostalgia? I’m kidding! Don’t @ me.

I’m actually not kidding – I genuinely hated watching The Goonies, although I was in my late twenties when I saw it for the first time, so make of that what you will. But I certainly won’t hold that against 79ers, a film that appears to be trying to achieve a blend of treasure hunting adventure and comedy. According to THR, the film follows “a group of estranged friends who are forced back together after 20 years to complete a treasure hunt they attempted as misfit teens but never completed.” That could be a fun idea, and there’s certainly potential for this to play like gangbusters if it’s executed well.

Dylan Meyer, who wrote the Netflix rave romance XOXO, is coming on to rewrite the script, which Schwartz originally wrote. Nathan Kahane, the president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, released a statement about this film:

“Kay is wonderful at capturing characters in situational conflict and is the perfect choice for this re-engineered coming of age comedy. I hope when we are finished with this film it feels like Goonies for adults. I have loved this script ever since I first read it. It has such great roles for a group of actors as our estranged friends have the wisdom and life experience of 30 year olds but the baggage of their teen years that they have to overcome as they reunite for a legendary treasure hunt that has eluded them for decades.”

THR reports that Cannon, who wrote 30 Rock and the Pitch Perfect movies and made her directorial debut with last year’s comedy Blockers, will be directing this for Lionsgate, and it’ll be produced by Point Grey, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s production company, and Gary Sanchez Productions, the production company that was run for over a decade by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. We recently wrote about how Ferrell and McKay’s partnership at that company was coming to an end, but at that time Deadline claimed Gary Sanchez “would continue to see through their existing projects to completion and develop them with the attached producers,” so maybe 79ers is one of those lingering projects.