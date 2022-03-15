Jim Carrey 'Spearheaded' The Story For The Upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Pre-Quill Comic Book

Carrey plays the character of Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, played along the lines of the mad scientist trope, who also happens to be Sonic's archnemesis. In "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Dr. Eggman has escaped the mushroom planet and teamed up with Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) to exact revenge on Sonic and find the Master Emerald. In terms of the character, Eggman is pretty cruel and self-serving, wishing to take over the world in order to establish his own diabolical empire.

Phegley has written the official novelization of the 2020 "Sonic the Hedgehog" film and recently shared details about his first "honest-to-goodness" foray into the world of authoring comic books. This particular "pre-quill" will be roughly 40 pages long, consisting of stories penned by writers including Tracey Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, and Evan Stanley. Phegley went on to note that Carrey "spearheaded" a story about Eggman, although the actor does not have an official writing credit on the upcoming comic, as he mostly crafted the overarching narrative outline. This is what Phegley had to say about the Jim Carrey storyline:

If you need any more incentive to order a copy of Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The Official Movie Pre-Quill comic, the Robotnik story was spearheaded by the absolute G.O.A.T. Mr. @JimCarrey! It's really weird & dope. All info for your comic shop retailer here: https://t.co/YpWLDK608o — Kiel Phegley (@KielPhegley) March 8, 2022

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" comic book will be available for $6.99 on March 23, 2022, details of which can be found here. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. The official synopsis of the film can be found below: