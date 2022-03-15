Jim Carrey 'Spearheaded' The Story For The Upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Pre-Quill Comic Book
The "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" movie is just around the corner, heightening anticipation for fans, who are craving more content revolving around the titular anthropomorphic blue hedgehog. Great news, "Sonic the Hedgehog" comic author Kiel Phegley recently announced the release date for the comic, which includes a "really weird and dope" story written by none other than Jim Carrey (via Collider). The "Sonic the Hedgehog" comic book will be integral to the two films, as it will act as a bridge between the two storylines.
An official, action-packed comic 'Pre-Quill'
Carrey plays the character of Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, played along the lines of the mad scientist trope, who also happens to be Sonic's archnemesis. In "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Dr. Eggman has escaped the mushroom planet and teamed up with Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) to exact revenge on Sonic and find the Master Emerald. In terms of the character, Eggman is pretty cruel and self-serving, wishing to take over the world in order to establish his own diabolical empire.
Phegley has written the official novelization of the 2020 "Sonic the Hedgehog" film and recently shared details about his first "honest-to-goodness" foray into the world of authoring comic books. This particular "pre-quill" will be roughly 40 pages long, consisting of stories penned by writers including Tracey Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, and Evan Stanley. Phegley went on to note that Carrey "spearheaded" a story about Eggman, although the actor does not have an official writing credit on the upcoming comic, as he mostly crafted the overarching narrative outline. This is what Phegley had to say about the Jim Carrey storyline:
If you need any more incentive to order a copy of Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The Official Movie Pre-Quill comic, the Robotnik story was spearheaded by the absolute G.O.A.T. Mr. @JimCarrey! It's really weird & dope.
The "Sonic the Hedgehog" comic book will be available for $6.99 on March 23, 2022, details of which can be found here. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. The official synopsis of the film can be found below:
"Catch up with Sonic and friends (if you can) in this exclusive prequel to 2022's most anticipated family film! Life is good in Green Hills for Sonic the Hedgehog . . . maybe too good. He's starting to get bored, and when Sonic gets bored, things become a lot less boring for everyone else-fast! Quicker than you can say "Chili Dog," the Fastest Thing Alive is saving the day and causing all sorts of chaos along the way! Plus, new and returning characters starring in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2' film take the lead in stories of their own!"