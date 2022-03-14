Samuel L. Jackson Blabs About Martin Freeman's (Unannounced) Involvement In Secret Invasion
Samuel L. Jackson may have just leaked some casting info about the upcoming series "Secret Invasion." I can just imagine which words he'll use if someone tries to tell him he did something wrong. At an event in New York called, "Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation with Josh Horowitz" (via Games Radar), he spoke about the cast that is being assembled (no, I actually didn't write that on purpose) for the upcoming Disney+ series that features the Skrulls. He was talking about working with Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") and Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), and yelled out, "Martin Freeman" to the crowd! The video was tweeted out by someone who attended the event.
In it, you can hear Jackson add Freeman's name after the moderator mentions Colman and Clarke as great cast members. The catch is that Freeman hadn't been announced for the series yet. I mean, it's hardly that surprising — anyone could really show up in a series that involves shape-shifting aliens. Freeman plays CIA agent Everett K. Ross who was first introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," and reprised the role in "Black Panther." It absolutely makes sense that a Skrull would pose as Ross, as close as he is to the main action in the MCU.
Would Marvel actually get mad at Sam Jackson? Unlikely
IMDB does have Freeman listed in the cast for one episode now, but that doesn't mean it's set in stone. Things get put up there and taken down, so you never know. Will Jackson get in trouble with Marvel for this if it was indeed a leak? No mother flerken way. Do you want to tell Jackson he leaked something? You do not mess with Nick Fury! (Unless you're a Flerken named Goose. Then you do what you want, as all cat-looking creatures do.)
"Secret Invasion" will air on Disney+, and will feature the Skrulls, who are shape-shifting aliens. In the comics, they're the bad guys, but as we saw in "Captain Marvel," in the MCU it's been the Kree who are the villains. We know that we're getting a young Nick Fury at some point, from an Instagram post Jackson put up a while back.
The series stars Jackson, Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Colman, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Kyle Bradstreet ("Mr. Robot") will serve as showrunner with Jonathan Schwartz co-executive producing with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. It will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2022.