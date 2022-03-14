Samuel L. Jackson Blabs About Martin Freeman's (Unannounced) Involvement In Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson may have just leaked some casting info about the upcoming series "Secret Invasion." I can just imagine which words he'll use if someone tries to tell him he did something wrong. At an event in New York called, "Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation with Josh Horowitz" (via Games Radar), he spoke about the cast that is being assembled (no, I actually didn't write that on purpose) for the upcoming Disney+ series that features the Skrulls. He was talking about working with Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") and Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), and yelled out, "Martin Freeman" to the crowd! The video was tweeted out by someone who attended the event.

Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion: â€œIt was so glorious and such a ballâ€¦sheâ€™s so amazing and so effective in a scene..â€ (Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) pic.twitter.com/KVNvtN5BCy — Mus (@musterde6) March 12, 2022

In it, you can hear Jackson add Freeman's name after the moderator mentions Colman and Clarke as great cast members. The catch is that Freeman hadn't been announced for the series yet. I mean, it's hardly that surprising — anyone could really show up in a series that involves shape-shifting aliens. Freeman plays CIA agent Everett K. Ross who was first introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," and reprised the role in "Black Panther." It absolutely makes sense that a Skrull would pose as Ross, as close as he is to the main action in the MCU.