Halo Trailer: Master Chief Comes To Paramount+

Is it just me or is it getting a little sci-fi in here? At this point, the acclaimed, fan-favorite "Halo" franchise of video games speaks for itself, selling out copies at historic rates with each new installment and squarely putting the Xbox on the map to stay after the seminal release of "Halo: Combat Evolved" back in 2001. What's left for the series to accomplish in the year 2022 that it hasn't already done in the decades since exploding into pop culture? Well, how about a live-action retelling of the adventures the ever-popular Master Chief embarks upon while almost singlehandedly protecting humanity from the onslaught of the extraterrestrial Covenant empire?

That tall task has eluded many individuals over the years as "Halo" adaptations languished in various forms of developmental purgatory, with talent like Neill Blomkamp taking their shot at one point or another before ultimately walking away. Happily, the fan demand for this project has remained strong and the franchise has finally found a home at the Paramount+ streaming service. Though it's materialized in a much different form than initially envisioned — a television series rather than a feature-length film — gamers and newcomers alike will be thrilled to see "Halo" finally receive its due in live-action.

With reviews for the series arriving out of the South by Southwest Film Festival, Paramount has decided to mark the occasion with a brand-new trailer ahead of its imminent debut on streaming. Check out all the new footage below!