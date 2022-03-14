Halo Trailer: Master Chief Comes To Paramount+
Is it just me or is it getting a little sci-fi in here? At this point, the acclaimed, fan-favorite "Halo" franchise of video games speaks for itself, selling out copies at historic rates with each new installment and squarely putting the Xbox on the map to stay after the seminal release of "Halo: Combat Evolved" back in 2001. What's left for the series to accomplish in the year 2022 that it hasn't already done in the decades since exploding into pop culture? Well, how about a live-action retelling of the adventures the ever-popular Master Chief embarks upon while almost singlehandedly protecting humanity from the onslaught of the extraterrestrial Covenant empire?
That tall task has eluded many individuals over the years as "Halo" adaptations languished in various forms of developmental purgatory, with talent like Neill Blomkamp taking their shot at one point or another before ultimately walking away. Happily, the fan demand for this project has remained strong and the franchise has finally found a home at the Paramount+ streaming service. Though it's materialized in a much different form than initially envisioned — a television series rather than a feature-length film — gamers and newcomers alike will be thrilled to see "Halo" finally receive its due in live-action.
With reviews for the series arriving out of the South by Southwest Film Festival, Paramount has decided to mark the occasion with a brand-new trailer ahead of its imminent debut on streaming. Check out all the new footage below!
Halo trailer
As excited as you may be for the rapidly approaching first season of "Halo," let's not forget that there's even more good news in the offing. Before the series even made it to the airwaves, Paramount announced "Halo" has been given the green light for a second season, meaning you can expect more of the cosmic adventures of the Master Chief and the UNSC (United Nations Space Command) as they attempt to fend off the unstoppable might of the vast assortment of Covenant species, waging full-scale war on anyone who gets in their way. Gamers everywhere are already well acquainted with the religious zealotry driving the aliens to the Halo rings, the broad strokes of which Paramount+ will loosely adapt for the six-episode streaming series.
Pablo Schreiber stars as Spartan John-117, the Master Chief himself. Joining him on this journey will be Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, mastermind of the Spartan project, and Jen Taylor as the lovable artificial intelligence Cortana. The cast also includes Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, Bokeem Woodbine as Spartan Soren-066, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.
"Halo" will be made available to stream on Thursday, March 24, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+.
Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone-not even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together and protect humankind from the universe's greatest threat in this stunning new trailer for the Paramount+ Original Series, Halo.