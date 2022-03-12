The Doctor Strange 2 Empire Cover Has A Dinosaur In It Because Life, Uh, Finds A Way

Given the fact that the Savage Land was also temporarily home to the Eternals, who have already been inducted into the MCU, there's already a good chance it will play a role in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness." When you factor in the inclusion of the dinosaur in the "Empire" cover art, and the fact that the sequel to "Doctor Strange" is shaping up to be a massive spectacle that could very easily eclipse the absolutely bonkers multiverse shenanigans of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" this likelihood only increases. In the comics, both the Avengers (who obviously are already a huge part of the MCU) and Professor X (who has a confirmed cameo in "Multiverse of Madness") have also had their own respective adventures in the Savage Land, further fueling and lending credence to the speculation. There's also the fact that one of the "Multiverse of Madness" trailers briefly features a lush, tropical area that fits the description of the Savage Land.

Considering all the elements, it's totally possible that Marvel could encroach on "Jurassic World" territory at some point during the "Multiverse of Madness" with the inclusion of the Savage Land in the upcoming movie. If this happens, I really hope the dinosaurs have feathers partially for the sake of scientific accuracy, but mostly because I want to see Doctor Strange interact with giant lizard-birds. Whether you love him or hate him, the idea of Stephen Strange getting sassy and sarcastic with dinosaurs just sounds like a good time.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will portal into theaters May 6. The May 2022 issue of Empire goes on sale on Thursday, March 17.