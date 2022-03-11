Polar Bear Trailer: You Will Never Recover From The Cuteness Overload

You know, maybe you should watch this now. Bring everyone in your office over. The world sucks, and there is nothing like a pair of baby polar bears falling over each other to calm your nerves. Well, not if you're a seal, but they're probably not reading this anyway.

Okay, just one more:

Disney+

This isn't just about the fuzzy wuzzy bear babies, of course. Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Polar Bears International (PBI) – which has a bear tracker! – to help protect polar bear mothers and cubs and their Arctic home. Disneynature explains:

"PBI is deploying a new aerial radar detection tool to allow aircraft to identify polar bear dens to help protect these sites for polar bear moms and cubs during this crucial period, giving each new cub the best possible start in life. The non-profit organization is also working with Arctic communities to reduce potential human-bear conflicts to keep bears and people safe, as well as efforts to inspire action on climate change globally."

"Polar Bears International is an exceptional organization doing exceptional work for both the polar bears and the environment in which they live," added Roy Conli, who is a producer of "Polar Bear." "They bring essential awareness to the general populace of what's going on in the Arctic and the realities polar bears face today, and inspire us all to take action to positively change the future for this species. I'm so proud that we're working with their incredible team."

"Polar Bears" is narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener ("Capote," "Being John Malkovich," the upcoming "The Adam Project"). Here is the info for you. I'm not even going to try to explain this myself because there is no official spelling for high pitched giggling and happy hand clapping.

Disneynature's "Polar Bear" tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature's "Penguins," and produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli, "Polar Bear" launches exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022.

"Polar Bear" will hit Disney+ on April 22, 2022.