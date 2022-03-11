Mike Myers Teases His Upcoming Netflix Show, The Pentaverate

Hear me out. What if there was a huge conspiracy about a group influencing world events, but it was funny? That's the idea behind the upcoming Mike Myers Netflix comedy series "The Pentaverate." Myers posted a tease about this on his Instagram with a pic from the series, though it isn't a really intriguing one. It's a news helicopter above a city. Cool, I guess? Along with the pic, he wrote, "5 Days. The 5th Hour."

There's nothing mentioned about the fact that he's playing seven characters. Hey folks, want to take bets that one of them will be Scottish? If it's not Scottish, it's crap, you know. "The Pentaverate" is about a secret society, and according to a press release from Netflix, Myers (who recently joined Instagram) is going to give us a first look at the new series on Wednesday, March 16, at 5:55 a.m. PT, so set your alarms if you're on the West Coast. I love a good comedy and this cast is great – more on them in a minute – but there is very little that will wake me up five minutes before my alarm.