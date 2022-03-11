Ramy Youssef Scores A Two-Season Order For A New Amazon Animated Series

Apart from being a stand-up comedian, Youssef is also an actor, writer, and director, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Samar Swailem in Sam Esmail's "Mr. Robot." Youssef also received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in the Television Series Musical or Comedy category for his role as Ramy Hassan on the Hulu series, "Ramy." The third season for "Ramy" was greenlit by Hulu sometime in 2020.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon, commented about Youssef's incredible talent and the poignant issues that the show is expected to tackle:

"Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts. With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team. Family comedies have long tackled some of the most uncomfortable and difficult societal topics, but through animation and Ramy's creative voice, we are so excited to bring this one to audiences."

Youssef leads his production banner alongside Andy Campagna, the former senior vice president of television for Esmail Corp. Co-creating the series with Pam Brady, Youssef will serve as executive produce, along with journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi. A24 and Amazon Studios are set to co-produce. This is what the actor-comedian had to say about his upcoming project:

"Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons. Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we've brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writers to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I'm excited and grateful to explore making more weird s*** with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah."

Youssef is currently working with "Ramy" co-star Mohammed "Mo" Amer on a scripted Netflix comedy series, the details of which are scant at the moment. No cast details or release date is currently attached to the Amazon animated comedy series at the moment.