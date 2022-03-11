Sam Esmail Making Series Adaptation Of The Family Chao

Fyodor Dostoevsky's "The Brother's Karamazov" is inherently philosophical in nature: a theological drama delving into the divergent aspects of faith, free will, reason, and morality, with a dash of patricide. "The Family Chao" follows the basic tenets of Dostoevsky's novel through a postmodern lens, in which the Chao family grapples with the darker undercurrents of their family legacy. Esmail and UCP have already optioned the rights to "The Family Chao."

Esmail is not new to undertaking challenging projects, as he already has a "Battlestar Galactica" reboot lined up for the future, along with the TV drama "Angelyne" and "The Resort," which will play out along the lines of a true-crime love story. Esmail will executive produce "The Family Chao" alongside Chang and Chad Hamilton, while Eli Kirschner will be co-executive producing. A writer for the project has not been chosen as of yet. Esmail expressed his joy in adapting the complexities in Chang's novel:

"A modern retelling of The Brothers Karamazov, The Family Chao centers a complex family drama against the backdrop of a murder mystery. Expertly drawn characters drive this gripping narrative, exploring themes of race, family, betrayal, and the immigrant experience in America – all without being didactic. Lan Samantha Chang's character-driven story lends itself perfectly to the medium of television, and we're thrilled to help bring her vision to the screen."

Chang, who also penned novels like "Inheritance," "Nothing is Lost," and "All Is Forgotten," expressed her support for the adaptation:

"I'm thrilled to be working with UCP and Esmail Corp...I know Sam and his team will bring the Chao family and the mystery surrounding their small-town Chinese restaurant to life on the screen."

As "The Family Chao" is still in its initial stages of development, cast and plot details for the series have not been revealed as of now.