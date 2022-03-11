Focus Features 20th Anniversary Giveaway: Win A Limited Edition Mailer Including 20 DVDs And Special Merch

It's a big cinema anniversary, everyone — Focus Features will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year! To celebrate the occasion, the studio is putting together a limited edition mailer for one lucky winner, and we've got the scoop on how you can win it.

Focus Features made its way onto the Hollywood scene in 2002 during a divisional merger of USA Films, Universal Focus, Good Machine, and part of StudioCanal. Over the years, their filmography has been acclaimed, with movies like "The Pianist," "Lost In Translation," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," and "Brokeback Mountain" as part of their roster. Last year, they released several talked-about pictures, like Oscar contender "Licorice Pizza" — which is nominated for three awards including Best Picture — crime thriller "The Card Counter," and horror film "Last Night in Soho." Focus Features also released the British coming-of-age drama "Belfast" last year, which is also part of the Oscar conversation with seven nominations including Best Picture — so needless to say, this studio is headed into their 20th year strong.

That said, we need a giveaway to celebrate, don't we? Yeah, that's what I thought you'd say.