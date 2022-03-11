The Morning Watch: How Spider-Man: No Way Home Should Have Ended, Scoring West Side Story & More

In this edition, the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets redone in a new edition of "How It Should Have Ended" that pokes fun at Doctor Strange's terrible spells. Plus, take a behind-the-scenes look at the lively scoring session for the music of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." And finally, see if Colin Farrell can handle the heat in a new episode of "Hot Ones," just in time for his debut as Penguin in "The Batman."