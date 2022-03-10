Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher Joins The Good Fight Season 6 As Series Regular

It's no surprise, then, that Braugher's character sounds like a super intriguing amalgam of traits. Ri'Chard will apparently be a name partner working with Liz (Audra McDonald) in the new season. Deadline reports that the character is "a force of nature" and describes his persona as "a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism." First look photos shared by Deadline show some of the character's flair as he sports bold tortoise-print glasses and throws off his gold-lined jacket.

Luckily, Braugher is set to be a series regular this season, so we won't be left wanting more of his character as we have with notable recurring stars like John Cameron Mitchell and Alan Alda. Robert and Michelle King, who co-created the series along with Phil Alden Robinson, expressed enthusiasm about Braugher's casting in a statement:

"Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that. His work on "Men of a Certain Age," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide" has been amazing and funny. We're ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play."

This pretty much hits the nail on the head. In addition to being an enthusiastically weird show, "The Good Fight" is also a fiery indictment of modern-day corruption anchored by some of the most talented working actors today. Christine Baranski leads the show as Diane Lockhart, a lawyer who microdoses psychedelics, imagines alternate political universes, and generally always fights on the side of good. With Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo no longer among the main cast, Diane's main partner in crime-fighting is Liz, the former U.S. Attorney who will apparently be saddled with Ri'Chard Lane this season.

"The Good Fight" will return to Paramount+ in 2022.