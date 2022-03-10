Gentleman Jack Season 2 Trailer: Anne Lister Makes Her Long-Awaited Return In April

Everyone's favorite messy lesbian period romance is finally coming back! HBO has, at last, released an official trailer for "Gentleman Jack" season 2, once again starring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, the real-life English landlord and industrialist often referred to as "The First Modern Lesbian" by historians. Sophie Rundle also returns as Ann Walker, Anne's (with an "E" — and, yes, I'm aware I've made that joke in the past, but I haven't tired of it just yet) love interest turned secret wife, who's about to get a crash-course in just how wild life can be when you're living under the same roof as "Gentleman Jack."

While it's been nearly three years since season 1 (which began in 1832) debuted in the spring of 2019, "Gentleman Jack" season 2 will pick up two years after its predecessor in 1834. That's not to say things have changed much since the last time we checked in on Anne and Ann. As seen in the trailer, Anne's family remains as befuddled-yet-supportive of her ambitions as ever, all while Ann's meddling relatives continue to, well, meddle in her affairs, particularly now that she's openly residing with the Listers at Shibden Hall.