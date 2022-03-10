The Dropout Actor Alan Ruck On The Joys Of Making 'A Complete Ass' Of Himself Onscreen [Interview]

There's a level at which the show is making fun of Jay and using him for comedy, but also there's a lot of empathy for how everyone involved gets sucked into her orbit.

Apparently, he does have, or did have that habit of introducing himself as Dr. Jay. "I used to play basketball," and everybody would laugh. Or not. So, he's a little goofy. I mean, that thing is a little goofy. That little bit of information that is true about him. So, it gives you a feeling for a human being. It's like, "Oh, he's a doctor, but he's a little bit of a nerd," maybe in some ways. Those are some of the feelings that I got.

Right. It's certainly not a comedy, but there's definitely a lot to laugh at, especially knowing the truth of it all, that a lot of these details are true. And knowing what happens in the end as they're making these decisions.

I think in the way the Greeks typified tragedy in comedy, actually, this does qualify as a comedy because none of the lead characters die, and the lead characters tend to be upper-class people who do really foolish things and then get their comeuppance one way or another. That's definitely true in this show. And then we don't know what's going to happen with Elizabeth with her sentencing and what's actually going to happen to her. So, I think people will watch it and say, "That's really a shame. That's a waste," because she had a lot going for her, and some of it was self-destructive. Some of the things that happened to her were certainly self-destructive. But you have to laugh at just how foolish these men were. I've heard people who've watched it said that they were yelling at the television screen, "Don't do it."



Jay's definitely different from your "Succession" character, from Connor. But I also found myself thinking about him because of this wealthy, white, old generation parody of it all.

It was a big tip-off, the title of episode 4 being "Old White Men." It's like, "Well, these guys that are in these powerful positions, it doesn't mean they have all the answers, certainly." Some of them are very talented people and had things to offer to society or to their chosen field, whatever it was. But they're still just human beings and are capable of some very silly mistakes.