The Dropout Creator Elizabeth Meriwether On Heading Down The Elizabeth Holmes Rabbit Hole [Interview]

It's a real, like a rabbit hole, kind of story. And there are shocking developments-

[Laughs] Yes.

...definitely all the way through.

Yes, yes, yes! I mean, even as somebody who spent years thinking about it and researching it, I was always just surprised by elements of it. I feel like people know about her and they know about the turtleneck, they know about the voice, but there's so many different aspects to it and it just scoops up a lot of science and tech. And then also there's like... towards the end, there's like George Shultz and the investors and these sort of like heavy-hitting foreign policy people that get involved in the company. And then, at the very end, there's also the whistleblowers.

I think the character of Erika Cheung is really important to the story and it's important to me that her story gets out there. That's a character that I think a lot of people don't know a lot about. Like that this company that was started by a young woman actually was also brought down by a young woman, which I think is really interesting. And thinking about their stories in comparison to each other — like Erika came from a completely different background and had no safety net and still had the courage to be a whistleblower. So I think those aspects of this story, I don't think as many people are familiar with. So I'm kind of hoping that the series helps change that a little bit.

Even in your extensive research, you said there were still things that popped out. Is there any detail, in particular, that was a shock to come across, even with all the information?

The buildup to putting it into stores. Getting to the place where she actually said, "Yes," to this device being put into stores, taking patients' actual blood and giving them actual results. To me, I still grapple with that. Like it's... I mean, just... getting to know the build-up to it and what was going on in the company at that time, I think is... I was really taken with it.

I know the Elizabeth Holmes's voice has been a big part of the conversation surrounding the show and I'm curious, just more broadly, what the process of working with Amanda [Seyfried] to find, and tap into, that character looked like.

I did nothing with her voice. I mean, she really like came... like, we offered her the part, and then she showed up at the first rehearsal with the voice and I was just so blown away. I mean, I think what she understood was the tone. And I think what we had talked about and what we both wanted was the show to not ever feel like it was making fun of her... not making the character into a satire. That we were... yes, the voice is a part of the story but I think we both really tried to tie it to the emotions of what was happening for her at that particular moment. I wanted to show... I wanted a whole episode dedicated to her transformation and the pressures that she was under at that particular moment.

But, yeah. I mean, Amanda did such amazing work and I don't know how she did it. She's a magician. A really amazing actor and so good at transforming herself but also keeping parts of herself inside the characters that you really feel like this is a real person. Like this is a fully formed person on screen, which I'm... she makes it look easy but it's really not. And it's rare. And I'm so excited for people to see her performance because I think it's really special.

