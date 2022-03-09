The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Songwriters Reveal The Emotional Truth Beneath Shy Baldwin's Latest Hit

While the show's biggest selling point is the witty, fast-paced dialogue and a polished portrait of '50s New York, "Maisel" is just as meticulous when it comes to the music, and Shy is the prime example. Though we've primarily heard him cover a number of standards, every so often we hear a Shy Baldwin original: A song crafted by series songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, which does more than just show off the talents of McClain and de Haas — it tells us Shy's story through song.

Shy first appeared on the show at the end of the second season, where Midge caught his attention and he invited her aboard his tour as an opening act. Unfortunately for our star comedian, their partnership ended on bad terms when she essentially outed him to an audience at The Apollo, cracking jokes that hit way too close to home and betraying their budding friendship. Midge kissed her European dreams goodbye in the season 3 finale, when she was fired before the tour reached its international leg. Bad news for Midge was even worse for the rest of us — no more tour presumably meant no more time basking in the glow of Shy's star! Or so we thought. In an interview coming soon to /Film, Mizer and Moore delve into their latest batch of original songs, which includes Shy's new hit, "City Lights," performed during his season 4 appearance. One of the many insights of the conversation includes the songwriters digging into the challenge of following up on Shy's first hit, "One Less Angel," which earned them an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics back in 2020.

Curtis Moore: So "One Less Angel" was his big coming-out hit. No pun attended there. And now we've got to write his next big [hit] ... and I think we were trying to give him that forward momentum as he would have in his career.

Thomas Mizer: There were a couple of competing factors. One, just the pressure on us. The response to "One Less Angel" was so lovely, and people seem to really enjoy it so much. So now we're like, "Okay, how can we top that, if possible?" And second, this is his next album. So musically, he should progress. And we thought, as he moves into the '60s, he's going to want to be a little more Sam Cooke than Johnny Mathis. He's going to want to sit into a more R&B soul kind of world. Start to move that direction.