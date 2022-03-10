Songwriters Mizer & Moore Break Down The Original Music Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel [Interview]

I feel like you two have been given a lot of impossible-seeming tasks for this show, like pulling a pop star from thin air and writing a Broadway hit.

Curtis Moore: It's been hilarious. We have had the most insane requests. As Tom will often say, it's anybody's guess what the request will be that we get for the next song we have to write.

Thomas Mizer: Sometimes Amy calls us up — Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of the show — and we'll laugh, and we'll talk, and she'll tell us what she wants next. And then we'll hang up the phone and be like, "This is a joke, right? She is punking us."

Moore: Totally punking us. A couple of years ago when she called and said, "We just need a number one hit for Shy Baldwin." Okay, easy. We'll just write a number one hit.

Mizer: People spend their whole lives trying to do that.

So what was your reaction to the Harry Belafonte request?

Mizer: That was super intense. That was actually probably the hardest thing we had to do for the show, because he's iconic. And his catalog is so deep and well known. We wrote probably more songs for the options for it before we found the right song than anything we've ever done for the show, because we were just struggling to figure out what it would be. And the question it came down to is, why is he singing an original song at this wedding? Why wouldn't he sing one of his famous songs?

Moore: What's interesting is that when we're writing for Shy Baldwin, or The Silver Bells, those are fictional characters that we are creating, and we're creating their sound. Amy and Dan Palladino give us really strong thoughts and ideas. They're great with music. But ultimately that's a fictional character. We create that. But now we're being asked to write this Harry Belafonte song, which is just a very different world for us.

As Tom was sort of hinting at, when we are writing for "Maisel," for every song that's in the show, we've written three or four other ones just to get us to find the right angle in. What's going to be the most appropriate for that moment? And for the song that we ended up coming up with, "Maybe Monica," we wrote probably six or seven songs, just trying to find the right angle for it.

Mizer: Then we talked to Amy, and she gave us the best note. She said, "This isn't one of his pop songs. This is a toast. It's a wedding toast. He and his band got together and decided to have fun and write a song for Shy, teasing him, playing with him, playing with his bride." Suddenly it became something we felt we could do. Like a band getting together and coming up with some jokes and playing with this friend as a toast. Instead of trying to create something that was Harry Belafonte, it was more like, hey, a bunch of friends getting together in the style of his other songs and giving their friend a good ribbing at the wedding.

So then that was the answer to the question that you had — "Why wouldn't he sing one of his famous songs?"

Mizer: Yeah. Because there's no reason to write — Harry Belafonte's music is so specific and so wonderful and iconic, there's nothing we can contribute to that. But this, when it's character and story-based, that's when we can jump in and have fun.

Moore: Right. Obviously, if you've watched the series, you know what happens with Shy Baldwin's character. One of the things that Tom and I love to do, even though we're songwriters, we're also storytellers. We come from the background of theater, so we're constantly thinking in-story. And then to work with Amy and Dan on this, we are constantly trying to put a little bit of twist of story in all the songs we write as well. So they're not just a standalone song, but they're also integrated into what's happening in the plot. This is a great example of being able to do that in this moment.