The Terminal List Teaser: Chris Pratt Is Back In Action

When you have dinosaurs in need of corralling, you call Chris Pratt. When the galaxy needs saving, you call Chris Pratt. If you're caught in vaguely militaristic circumstances and squaring off against dangerous enemies, whether extraterrestrial or human, you — you know what, you probably get the idea by now.

Chris Pratt has come a long way since his days as Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation," reinventing himself as one of Hollywood's go-to action stars for movies like the "Jurassic World" franchise, his turn as a cowboy in "The Magnificent Seven," and Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" that released last year. His heralded return to the small screen in "The Terminal List" will continue that trend, as the actor will portray Navy SEAL James Reece, who returns home after an engagement gone tragically wrong only to find himself caught up in much larger events that threaten his life and those of his loved ones.

Though the streaming studio is clearly setting this series up as one of their prime (er, no pun intended) original offerings to lure more subscribers to the service, we've only received very few glimpses of the actual project to this point. That's another trend that continues today, as our first real look at "The Terminal List" takes the form of a breezy 18-second teaser that's mostly trying to sell potential viewers on a certain mood, as opposed to the actual story. Check it out below!