Here's When You Can See The Chris Pratt Amazon Series The Terminal List

After years of reshaping his image in pop culture from the lovable dork Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation" to the go-to action hero of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," Chris Pratt is finally making his grand return to the small screen in style. Amazon's "The Terminal List" is set to reunite the actor with director Antoine Fuqua — the pair previously worked together on "The Magnificent Seven." When we first heard about this new series, it had been billed as a "conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation's highest trained operators too far."

Based on a best-selling book of the same name by author Jack Carr, Amazon has finally given us our first look at the series with a new image featuring Pratt in action, along with a premiere date. The studio announced that the series, which will run for a total of 8 episodes, will drop on Amazon Prime Video all at once. Check out all the details below!