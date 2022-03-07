The Batman Features A Killing Joke Homage That You May Not Have Noticed

The Joker is played by Barry Keoghan, who, in a case of misdirection, was initially said to be playing Gotham City police officer Stanley Merkel. But without the end credits, you might not have realized Keoghan was in the movie, considering his iteration of the Joker is concealed behind his cell door with only a distorted view of his face visible. Said outline does give us some hints as to what his appearance might be if the character were to return in future Bat-projects, and that outline also nods to "The Killing Joke" as a clear inspiration.

"The Killing Joke" has come under increased scrutiny in recent years for its exploitative handling of Barbara Gordon; writer Alan Moore even disowned the story, which is not surprising given his general disillusionment with superheroes. What is unimpeachable about the comic is Brian Bolland's penciling — in particular, his design for the Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime was always lankier than the muscle-bound Caped Crusader, but in that comic, Bolland drew the Joker as pencil-thin with particular emphasis on his protruding neck and pointed jaw. Artists ranging from Bob Kane to Neal Adams had drawn the Joker with his hair slicked back, but in "The Killing Joke," Bolland gave him a messier but still upright haircut, which you can spot if you look closely enough in "The Bamtan."

Matt Reeves has spoken several times about how Keoghan's version of the character is not quite the Joker yet, which is reminiscent of the early days of the character in "The Killing Joke" when he was a struggling stand-up comedian before becoming the deranged villain fans recognize.

What is different from Bolland's "The Killing Joke" design is that, in the few brief shots of the imprisoned Joker we see in "The Batman," the character's mouth is deformed, with his trademark smile stretching far back into his cheeks. This calls to mind the Joker as drawn by Lee Bermejo, artist of the "Joker" graphic novel written by Brian Azzarello. From what we can see of Keoghan's Joker, his outline very much looks like a melding of Bolland's and Bermejo's Jokers.