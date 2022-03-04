Studio 666 Co-Writers Jeff Buhler And Rebecca Hughes Kill The Foo Fighters [Interview]

Dave Grohl had a few pages worth of ideas, right? What were they?

Buhler: If I remember correctly, one of the central things that he had was this idea of a caretaker, the creepy guy that we see at the beginning, who's the leader of the spirits in the house. Then we expanded upon that by building the mythology out around that, but that was one of the central ideas that he came up with.

Hughes: Dave's idea was that they move into this house, and then he becomes possessed and kills the band. Further to that, he and [makeup effects designer] Tony Gardner were our friends and had come up with a list of kills. A lot of those kills that you see, Dave and Tony were very committed to having those play out.

Including the bedroom kill?

Hughes: Yes, the bedroom kill included.

Buhler: As a matter of fact, when Dave was describing that one to us, he kept referring back to "Friday the 13th" and the classic kill when Kevin Bacon gets the arrow up through his throat from underneath. He just wanted to do something that paid homage to that, but then went a 1,000 times further.

When you heard that idea — Dave killing his band — what did you think that meant deep down?

Hughes: I was like, oh boy, over 20 years, it's symbolic, of course. But I think, just knowing Dave, it's all in fun. He just loves humor and having fun and taking the piss out of himself and the band. I went to hang out with him for a couple hours and there was no ... anything that we played up in the script in terms of conflict within the band was totally us trying to come up with conflict.

Buhler: You have to wonder if there's some underlying subconscious dynamic that's going on when he brings up that idea, and some of the tension between the band members. We just tried to lean into those little fracture points and then just exaggerate everything as much as possible.

Rebecca, you wrote the first draft in four days, right?

Hughes: Oh yes, I did. I will say, the first 80 pages, not quite the first entire draft, but yes.

Buhler: It was pretty much the whole thing. I mean, there was maybe the ending left.

Hughes: Just the ending was left. What happened was, we had commenced on the script and it was right around the holidays, because I think the first meeting we had with them was in October, and then it was a pretty quick process coming up, back and forth, getting to hang out with the band. We had lunch with the bass player, and he filled us in with some band personalities.

Around the holidays, Jeff and I had laid out the workload, where I would lay down the first draft and then Jeff would come in and sprinkle his magic on it and tweak and do whatever he needed to do. And especially, add the gore and the horror and all that, which is his expertise. So we had agreed that was going to be the deal. Then I had an emergency and was sent to the hospital.

I had about maybe five to seven pages laid down, because it's the holidays. Every day that went by that I wasn't getting more page numbers, I'm like, "Oh my God, they need the script." I mean, they were already in pre-production, so it was like, "Oh my God, we need the script yesterday." I was really going to get to work right after Christmas, and then I ended up having a health issue with my colon, which is why this is so fortuitous when Dave gets his intestines and colon ripped out.

There's a lot of weird stuff like that. Yeah, I basically perforated my colon. So I had to stay in the hospital for four days and Jeff was like, "Oh my God, you can't be hospitalized. We need to get this script done." And I'm like, "I know." We were both freaking out and he was like, "Well, what do you need?" And I was like, "Well, I need some clothes and a toothbrush. And my laptop." He's like, "You're going to write it in the hospital?" And I was like, "Yes, man."

Buhler: The show must go on.

Hughes: Yeah, the show must go on. It's show business, people. I'll tell you, it was the greatest thing ever, aside from the fact that I could not even put water to my lips, because nothing could go down. They were healing my colon naturally rather than having to have immediate surgery, we were trying it the natural route. So, I was very thirsty, but I did have an IV. But aside from that, man, I just sat there and wrote it eight hours a day, 10 hours, 12, whatever. I just wake up, start writing, go to bed, wake up again, start writing.

Buhler: You got to remember, they had recorded the album in that house, just as it is in the movie. They had been in there and they were still recording when we were first discussing this idea. So, there was a lease and a timetable, and if they were going to make this movie, it had to be on this particular calendar. So, when we got involved creatively, the train was already rolling. They were prepping off the outline. We had a very detailed outline before the end of the year and before the holiday, but there was no break for us. We just kept going. And so, as Rebecca said, when she unfortunately had to spend a few days in the hospital, the work still kept flowing. There was no slowing down the train.

Rebecca, if someone's in the hospital getting their pages done, I think most people don't have too many valid excuses for not getting their pages.

Hughes: Yeah, exactly. Writing sometimes, when life happens, you're just like, "Oh my God, how am I not writing?" But when you are forced to just lay there, it's like nothing else to do. So, in a weird way, it was a blessing, because I got that thing done in, like I said, four days. They shot pretty much the first draft, for good or bad. I mean, some would say, "Do a couple more drafts, honey." But Dave loved it, so they just went for it. They were like, "Okay, thanks." And then they just took it and ran and started making it. We were like, "Wait, don't you know about notes and shouldn't there be rounds and rounds of notes, like studios always do, and all that?"

Buhler: It's one of the joys of working with musicians, especially people like Dave, where it's like, he gets an idea and he just wants to do it. So, he just does it. It just doesn't cross his mind that the train could come off the track. So he just kept going, and I think we all fed off of his passion for the project. He was really enthusiastic about it.

I think he even read the outline to his mom before the holidays and reported back that she was laughing out loud and that she really enjoyed it. So we knew they were behind the way we had laid things out and the structure of it. It was exciting and fun to feed off of that energy.