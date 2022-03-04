Minx Trailer: HBO Max Is Bringing Back The '70s ... And Erotic Magazines

HBO Max is bringing back the 1980s with its real-life sports drama series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," so why not revive the '70s while it's at it? Indeed, the streaming service will do just that with "Minx," a period comedy show that was created by Ellen Rapoport ("Clifford the Big Red Dog") and executive produced by Paul Feig, the director of "Bridesmaids," "Spy," and, most recently, "Last Christmas."

With Feig's name attached, it should come as little surprise that "Minx" is a women-led project that wears its feminist bonafides on its sleeve. The show stars Ophelia Lovibond ("Elementary") as Joyce, an up-and-comer who journeys to Los Angeles with the dream of creating a counter-cultural magazine that inspires and champions women rather than treating them like "second-class citizens," as she puts it in her presentation to a revolving door of old white men in suits at the 1971 Southern California Magazine Pitch Festival.

Not-so-surprisingly, Joyce's fogeyish would-be publishers are far from blown away by her pitch. ("Why is she so angry?" one asks in response to the cover of Joyce's proposed magazine, "The Matriarchy Awakens.") Enter Nick Miller himself, Jake Johnson, as Doug Renetti, the editor of "Bottom Dollar Publications," who wants to publish her magazine but with one added ingredient: "Nude men."