Star Wars Bits: Alan Ladd Jr., Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Crimson Reign, The Mandalorian, And More!

Legendary film executive and producer Alan Ladd Jr. passed away on March 2 at the age of 84. Ladd — or Laddie, as he was commonly known — greenlit "Star Wars" as the president of 20th Century Fox after seeing George Lucas' previous film, "American Graffiti." In addition to "Star Wars" and "The Empire Strikes Back," Ladd's list of credits is humbling to say the least, including "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "The Omen," "Alien," "All That Jazz," "Chariots of Fire," "Blade Runner," "The Right Stuff," "Willow," "Thelma & Louise," and "Braveheart," just to name a few.

StarWars.com has a nice tribute to Ladd with comments from Lucas. Here's a snippet:

"Laddie loved film and believed in filmmakers. He was one of the few executives who bet on the person rather than the project," said Lucas. "Without Laddie there would be no 'Star Wars.' He didn't understand what 'Star Wars' was about, but he believed in me and supported my vision. Quiet and thoughtful, he had an independent spirit that gave so many storytellers a chance. He stood up to the studios and went with his gut instinct. Laddie took a great personal and professional risk on 'Star Wars,' and on me, and for that I will be forever grateful."

If you'd like to learn more about Ladd, check out "Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy" on Disney+ and the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies" on Amazon Prime Video. Thank you for your incredible contributions to cinema, Mr. Ladd. My thoughts are with your family and friends.