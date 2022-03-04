After Yang's Justin H. Min On Figuring Out How To Play An Android, The Scene That Destroyed Him & More [Interview]

Do you remember if there was a specific part when you were reading the script that really hit you hard?

Yes, yes. I remember very vividly. It's the scene with Yang and Kyra, and he says, "Can I be honest with you?" She says, "Is that something you can or can't do?" He takes a moment and says, "I'm fine if there's nothing in the end." That line just destroyed me because here was a guy, here was a robot, who was just so perfectly happy with his current circumstances. He was perfectly fine being a robot. He was perfectly fine, essentially being, for all intents and purposes, a babysitter, a maid, all of these things for this family, a teacher, a tutor. And he just was so happy. That was his role.

I just couldn't get over that because all of my life I've been taught to believe that we should always be striving for more, more, more, more, more. As an actor, you get sucked into that too. What's the next project? What's the bigger project? What's the next amazing director you want to work with? It gets incredibly exhausting and all-consuming. To read this character who was just fine with these that — from the outside world — might seem like very meager circumstances, was so beautiful. And it really, really stirred me in that way.



Speaking of playing a character who is — they say, techno, or they say bot — how do you prepare for a role like that? What's the process of determining how to portray an android that is supposed to be very advanced but not necessarily completely the idea of human?

It's funny because that was the first question I asked Kogonada. I was like, "Okay, you need to tell me. How 'robot' do you want me to play this character, how human you want me to play this character?" He was just so coy about it. In retrospect, I realize that he was doing that all strategically because he didn't want me to have a sure answer of how human or artificial this was. It was always supposed to be this balancing act where you can't quite pinpoint it. So even while we were filming, I was still unsure. I think it's the unsureness that actually is the thing that we want most, because even Yang is unsure at times about how artificial he is and whether or not these emotions that he's experiencing are real or not.

All that to say my preparation work was a lot of internal stuff. It was not necessarily about how do I turn my head and speak with a certain voice to make me sound artificial. It was way less about that and more about, "How does this character relate to each of the family members? How does he feel about each of the family members? How does he relate to his own self and his own identity?" And I wanted to fill Yang with as much life and secrets that would never come to light on screen. He never says any of these things on screen. I wanted there to be that life behind those eyes.

The last thing I'll say is the only thing that I really brought to the artificial aspect of it all was a sort of intentionality. I just kept thinking to myself, What would it be like to navigate the world where I am hyper-aware and hyper-focused on every single movement I make in my body and every single word that comes out of my mouth?" So much of our lives, we're just unconsciously moving through it, saying things without thinking, turning our heads, and bending down without thinking. They're all habits. And I just thought, "Okay, a robot is not a creature of habit. A robot is so intentional about every single thing that he says or does. So let me try to bring that sense of that, into playing this character." So that's kind of how that all evolved and took shape.