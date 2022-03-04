After Yang's Haley Lu Richardson On Working With Kogonada And Being Very Serious About Dancing [Interview]

What is it about Kogonada's directing style that you really like?

Everything. I never thought that I could have a creative experience with someone like that. First of all, he's just the most interested human I've ever met. He can ask you, "How are you today?" or "Where were you born?" Literally a simple question like that, and something about him genuinely invites you to be honest and also makes you feel like he actually cares about what I'm saying, which is so rare in this day and age — for someone to ask you something and then for you to answer, and for them to feel like they really care, or they're very interested, or they're learning about something interesting. It's so cool to feel that from someone, and I think that's why he creates such beautiful, complex, and thought-provoking stories, because that's how he sees the world.

But working with him, it was the first time that I had ever felt trusted as an actor, and, really, as a person! I was 19 or 20. I forget, how old was I? I was 21. I was playing a 19-year-old. So I was very young, still am, and I think that he trusted me, and he respected me. There was really no reason why he should have, because it's not like I was doing great films before that, you know? So I don't really know why he did, but he just did. That made me feel so safe and so trusting of him and respectful of him, and that collaboration with that foundation, of the trust and the respect and the openness, was just so much freer because we just had that for one another. Just the subtlety that he cares about, the less is more. How you can say things without saying things? His symbolism and the way that he tells stories is so restrained.

That's been an amazing concept for me to learn from him, because it's affected me creatively and how I approach acting and other jobs, even jobs that are like bigger characters and more broad movies. Not being like "Ah!" all the time, or like, "Ah, I have to be funny!" Or whatever, you know what I mean? There's something to just being grounded in the truth first and then adding whatever is needed on top of that.

Absolutely.

So he really taught me all that. He's also so calm. On "Columbus" and "After Yang," the most calm, respectful sets I've ever been on in my life. I don't even remember one hectic day. "Columbus" was a small, little, independent film, and there wasn't a day where people were yelling at each other and freaking out and scrambling. It wasn't that in the slightest. He has this energy that spreads out that's like, "We are here to do service to this story and to collaborate and make something that we all truly believe in."

I'm rambling a little bit now, but it actually feels like he allows me to be an artist. It is so forgotten, a lot of the time on movie sets, that we are kind of artists, in a way. I know that's kind of cringe to say, but we are. That's why I love doing this. That ability to tell a story and be an artist in that way, with my emotions and with a character. He allowed me to feel that, without saying, "Ooh, we're artists!" in this pretentious way. He's the exact opposite of pretentious, but the way that he invites you to join him and make this piece of art, it's so fun and cool.