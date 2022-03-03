Against The Ice Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau On His Real-Life Survival Thriller [Interview]

So first off, this is clearly a labor of love — what about this story made you want to tackle writing a screenplay?

Well, there was a couple of things. I read the book that it's based on, "Two Against The Ice" by Ejnar Mikkelsen, and I really loved that. I've been looking for a story set in Greenland for some time. My wife's from Greenland, I've been coming there for the last 25 years and it's just the most magical place. So I thought, I've never seen it really on film. Then when I read the book, I was like, "Wow, this is an incredible book." First of all, it was exciting. It's an unbelievable story of survival, but it had something that I thought was really unique in terms of these stories, because it's set in this vast epic landscape. Then the same time, the second half is more or less this psychological thriller in this pressure-cooker of a situation.

I thought that was really interesting. Two very different characters. Most of these explorers are alpha males, like Ejnar Mikkelsen. They know everything and they're focused and they're on a mission. And then you have this other character who was none of that, and he just happens to be there by complete accident. And then he has the audacity of volunteering to go on this crazy — obviously he doesn't know it's going to be this crazy journey, but still he has already seen that this is dangerous and still, he just has blind faith in his captain. I thought that was beautiful. Then thirdly, there's a description that he has in his book of how they were both affected mentally that I thought was really moving and interesting.

After I read the book, we started doing research, we found this recording of these two old guys, it's from 1970, they're 90 and 84. Two old friends talking about back then. You can see the difference in them. You can still see the young men they were once. They talk about the journey. "Oh, you remember when you saw your grandfather sitting out there?" "Oh yeah. We went looking for him for days, didn't we." "Do you remember, we talked about what if a girl suddenly appeared and then, do you remember the postcard?" "Yes. And you picked three girls and I picked one." And then suddenly Mikkelsen says, "Yeah, and that was the one time you really disappointed me, when you let me down."

He says it with such clarity. You could just sense that there was so much more there, that this was not just a little thing, that these women had become so much more. That's where we really got inspired, where we thought this could be so interesting to go down that rabbit hole. Because he talks about it again and again in the book, that they see things that aren't there and they know they're not there, but they see them, so they are there. And that whole thing about the mind and everything we are is basically our own subjective experience.