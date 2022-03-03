Pamela Anderson Documentary Coming To Netflix From Ask Dr. Ruth Director

Netflix is getting in on the Pamela Anderson phenomenon, and in a juicy twist, the streaming service project comes with the pop culture icon's full seal of approval. Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series has been making waves recently for bringing the tumultuous relationship between Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee — not to mention all the messy baggage that was delivered into the gawking public eye once their sex tape was leaked — back to the forefront of everyone's minds, with Anderson portrayed by actor Lily James and Lee by Sebastian Stan. /Film's Chris Evangelista described the series in his review as,

...an often funny and surprisingly sweet trip back to the 1990s. It is a love story, a heist story, a story of fame and excess. It has an almost unusual level of empathy for many of its characters, even the ones who could easily be classified as full-blown scumbags.

The controversy, however, comes from the fact that Pamela Anderson herself (understandably) didn't find her portrayal in the Hulu series flattering in the least, going so far as to swear off ever watching "Pam & Tommy" after ignoring attempts by the production team to consult with her. If it feels kind of gross that a show about a woman having consent and agency stripped away from her in such callous and invasive fashion didn't manage to secure her consent or guarantee or agency in the actual telling of her story, well, you're not alone.

That said, things couldn't possibly seem more different when it comes to an upcoming Netflix documentary about Pamela Anderson. The streaming service announced the project with filmmaker Ryan White attached to direct and, according to Deadline, the project has been in the works for years. Anderson herself has provided exclusive access to the production, which will include rare archival footage of the star along with her own personal journals.