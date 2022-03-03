When Will Hollywood Adapt That Manga Where The Joker Cares For Baby Batman?

Since we're apparently going to be watching new Batman movies for the rest of our lives, DC might as well mix it up and give the public exactly what they're asking for: an adaption of the 100% official manga where Batman gets turned into a baby and the Joker has to raise him as a single dad! I know this sounds like a fever dream or a really bad pitch, or a fever dream about a really bad pitch, but it's very real and kind of charming. Cancel your plans tonight, you're staying in and reading the Baby Batman/Daddy Joker manga, and you're going to like it.

Translated as "One Operation Joker" and "Joker: The One-Man Operation," the manga is an official collab between DC Comics and the Japanese publishing company Kodansha, which has serialized the story in their "Morning" magazine. This isn't the first time they've teamed up with them to pump out some spin-off manga. DC and Kodansha also partnered to create "Batman Justice Buster" and "Superman VS Meshi," the latter of which features Superman as a kind of restaurant critic, but "One Operation Joker" has to be their strangest offering to date.

Written by Satoshi Miyagawa and illustrated by Keisuke Goto, the story kicks off with Batman accidentally falling into the same vat of chemicals that turned the Joker into, well, the Joker. When the Joker pulls Batman out of the vat, he's greeted by a tiny 'lil baby instead of the Dark Knight. With no one else to take care of the baby, and with the Joker not wanting to lose his favorite nemesis, he takes it on himself to raise Batman. Or Batbaby. Or whatever you want to call him. What follows is at least 14 chapters of the Joker learning how to change a diaper, navigating tantrums, and dealing with all of the other heartwarming and yet tedious tasks that come along with raising a baby.