Harry Houdini Movie In The Works From Transformers Producers

The world-famous escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini is set to get yet another cinematic treatment, this time from "Transformers" producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian for Paramount. No plot details have been revealed and the project is still untitled, but there have been rumblings around the industry that the film will be a period piece and share a similar tone to "Sherlock Holmes," treating Houdini as somewhat of a human superhero. Makes sense considering for a while it looked like Dan Trachtenberg was going to make a Houdini film featuring Ben Affleck in a supporting role and based on the book "The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America's First Superhero." There's been no movement on that film for nearly two years, so there's a good chance it's not happening, with the new flick from Paramount taking its place.

The unnamed Houdini script is being written by duo Neil Widener and Gavin James ("San Andreas 2," "Now You See Me 3") who were recently announced as writing the upcoming "Beyblade" movie from Jerry Bruckheimer. With all of these upcoming projects, it seems like Widener and James are poised to be the next big-ticket action writing team. Houdini is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating characters in entertainment history, but he's already been played by some of the greatest actors in Hollywood history like Tony Curtis, Paul Michael Glaser, Harvey Keitel, Adrien Brody, Michael Weston, Michael Dreyer, and Guy Pearce.

This project will be the latest Houdini-focused movie since 2007's supernatural romance film, "Death Defying Acts."