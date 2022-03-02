Clips Round-Up: The Cherry Bushido Has The Power, The Last Possession Quakes, & More! [Exclusive]
In this edition:
- The Cherry Bushido
- The Last Possession
- Hell is Empty
The Cherry Bushido
First up is an exclusive clip from "The Cherry Bushido," a new fantasy adventure where young student Shizuka (Yoshiko Sengen) learns to leave her astral body to enter the spirit world and defeat the Great Demon of Hades. The film will release theatrically in North American theaters on March 11, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
Japan is a nation that has nurtured miraculous traditions and cultures throughout its long history. At its origin lies the Bushido spirit (Yamato Spirit), which has been handed down from Ame-no-Mioya-Gami (Japanese Father God). How can we protect the future of this country? And what is the right path for Japan and its neighboring nations including Taiwan? What should we do to fight against the threat of Hegemonism that shakes peace in Asia? Those with the spirit of justice stand up to protect their beloved country. Uniting as one, they bring a new hope and courage to the world. With the themes of honor, faith, justice, love and devotion to their country, this film sends a warning message that the world is facing a crisis and that now is the time to bring about justice on Earth.
The Last Possession
Next we have an exclusive clip from "The Last Possession," a spine-chilling thriller from director Dan Riddle and writer Greg Shouse which stars "Fear the Walking Dead" star Stephen Brodie. Also featuring Cassie Shea Watson, Tom Proctor, and Patricia Rae, the movie will be available on the Terror Films Channel on March 4, 2022 followed by a digital and VOD release March 11, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
Out of options after a foreclosure, Kent Peroni is forced to move his wife, Stephanie, nine-year old son, Jack, and six-year-old daughter, Gabby into the home where his estranged father committed suicide years ago. Once there, the young family begins to notice strange events around the house, which become so terrifying they finally turn to a medium. Spirit guide, Granny Inez arrives, hoping to cleanse the home for Kent's family, only to learn they're horrifyingly wrong about the nature of the evil that surrounds them.
Hell is Empty
Finally there's this tense exclusive clip from "Hell is Empty," 1091 Pictures' upcoming cult horror/thriller which is now available on digital and on demand. The film is directed by Jo Shaffer and stars newcomers Spencer Peppet, Nia Farrell, Travis Mitchell, Laura Resinger, AYA, Meredith Antoian, and Liam Ouweleen.
Here is the official synopsis:
A self-styled messiah initiates a teenage runaway into his cult of sister-wives, upsetting the delicate balance of their community fixated on sin and salvation. As the family descends into violence, two of the women plot a daring escape.