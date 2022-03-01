Scream Star Melissa Barrera Has Some Ideas For A Sequel [Interview]

I really love Sam as a character. She's a great addition, and she's very much this new-age Sidney Prescott. She's gone through a lot before the movie even begins. So I want to know: What are your hopes for Sam going forward in the franchise?

Yeah, there's so much. I mean, it would be a dream to get to continue in this role and in this world. I feel like by the end of this movie, she has embraced a part of her, a side of her that she's been running away from. I think it's such an exciting starting point for a next movie. I'm just excited to see if she continues to embrace that dark side. If she has, now she's addicted to the violence, because it runs in her blood. She can't run away from that. It's such a weird and a messed up thing with her visions that she starts running away from them and hating them. Then by the end, they save her life.

So it's this weird redeeming moment for Billy Loomis, I think. I'm just curious to see where that goes, if she would continue to have him in her head or not, if she becomes this 'Jekyll and Hyde' kind of character. I feel like that would be an exciting route for me as an actor to experience with Sam and very different to other characters in the franchise. So I don't know, I'm just excited with the possibilities, and I hope that I get to do it again.

That would be incredibly fun to watch from an audience perspective. And I think it plays right into a lot of the longstanding themes in this franchise. Speaking of Billy Loomis, I want to ask you, is he your favorite legacy character? And if not, who is?

Oh, my gosh. I mean, I love both Billy and Stu. I think they're such a great little couple. In the first movie, their dynamic is so interesting, and I just think they're both great in it. The brooding, sexy Billy Loomis, and then the funny, over-the-top, super energetic, cool Stu Macher. They just were so amazing, and I love them, but I also love our three OGs; I love Sidney and Gale and Dewey. I think that's why people love the franchise so much. And that's why people have stayed with it for 25 years, because these three characters are so lovable in their own ways. I just hope that if we get to continue, the new characters can get that kind of development so that the franchise can keep going like that.