The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To The Improved Luke Skywalker, Real Life Marvel Gadgets & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see what the visual effects artists from Corridor Crew think of the improved digital Luke Skywalker from "The Book of Boba Fett" TV series. Plus, meet the man who has been creating real life Marvel gadgets inspired by the superpowers of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And finally, watch as the Screen Actors Guild honors all those talented actors who we lost over the last year, from Betty White to Sidney Poitier and so many other tremendous losses.