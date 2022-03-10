Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Akiva Goldsman Shares The Origin Of Season 2's Nerdiest Reference

This post contains plot details about the second episode of "Star Trek: Picard" season 2.

"Star Trek" has a long memory. So do its fans. And so do the people making it.

With nearly 60 years worth of stories, characters, and canon, the "Trek" franchise is a buffet of goodness to draw upon, to reference, to reinvent, and to revisit. "Star Trek: Picard," which is currently streaming its second season on Paramount+, is very much a show about looking back on a life long-lived, so it's appropriate that it would reach back into "Star Trek" history for one of the most amusing canonical references in recent memory.

Due to reasons yet to be fully explained (the god-like alien Q and the ever-threatening Borg are somehow involved), the new season finds Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his companions thrust into an alternate reality, one in which the Federation as we know it never existed and Starfleet became a xenophobic, war-mongering military force hellbent on conquering the galaxy.

So, what does a noble semi-retired starship captain do to save the day? Concoct a plan to go back in time to fix things, of course. But how does one go back in time without some kind of time machine immediately at the ready? Fly a ship at warp speed and slingshot around the sun and use the resulting forces to create a time warp, of course.