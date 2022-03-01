Patrick Stewart Shares The Most Important Response Someone Can Have To Star Trek

Growing up, Captain Jean-Luc Picard was my space dad.

My friends and co-workers tease me about it. My wife finds it charming. But it's the truth — I grew up without a father, and the lead character on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" managed to slide into that role. Honestly? I think I'm better for it. Patrick Stewart's Starfleet captain was a man of dignity, a diplomat who could talk his way out of just about any troublesome situation. But he was also prepared to fight to protect those under his watch. He was well-read, stern but kind, approachable but definitely in charge. As far as television role models go, I lucked out. To this day, I still look at a bad situation and wonder, "What would Captain Picard do?"

So when I had the opportunity to speak with Sir Patrick Stewart for "Star Trek: Picard" season 2, which sees the aging, semi-retired, and still resourceful science-fiction hero back for round two of his Paramount+ spin-off series, I knew I had to tell him what he meant to me, and what he meant to millions of other people around the world. But I also knew he had heard this story before. A thousand nerds have approached him over the years to tell him the same thing. Is he over it by now?