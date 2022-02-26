Another Classic South Park Song Got The Full Orchestra Treatment

For the latest installment of this campaign, the 30-piece orchestra dug out a fan favorite "South Park" tune from the second season that was originated by a beloved staple of the show's early years. The next song in the program is "Chocolate Salty Balls (P.S. I Love You)" by Chef.

Originally appearing in the 1998 episode "Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls," the song was performed by the legendary Isaac Hayes. The award-winning musician and songwriter voiced Chef from the show's debut in 1997 to the end of the ninth season in 2006. Through his departure was surrounded by controversy, "South Park" and its creators still paid tribute to the original cast member by dedicating an episode to him after his death in 2008, and they continue to honor him today with this soulful performance.

Interestingly enough, while the song was a hit in America, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, "Chocolate Salty Balls (P.S. I Love You)" was Hayes' only number one hit in the UK. This is especially mind-blowing when you think about his massive song catalogue with hit songs by Sam and Dave, Dionne Warwick, and himself. It was almost the Christmas #1 single in 1998, but Hayes was beat out by The Spice Girls by only 5,000 copies.

With so many songs left from throughout the show's run, who knows what "South Park" song this orchestra will tackle next? While we anxiously await the next installment of this YouTube series, fans should remember two things: First, new episodes of "South Park" will resume on Comedy Central on March 2, 2022. Second, a monumental 25th season? "The Simpsons" did it.