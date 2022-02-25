Benedict Cumberbatch, Rancher Extraordinaire, Saved A Family Cornered By Cows

Is there anyone out there who doesn't love a nice feel-good story about actors using the skills they learned for their movie performances to do good in real life? You'd probably expect this sort of headline with Benedict Cumberbatch's name in it to have something to do with his superhero role as Doctor Strange, maybe performing CPR on someone in the same way that Stephen Strange (pre-horrific, hand-shattering car accident, at least) would've known how to do. Or, I don't know, casting some sort of spell? Look, I freely admit I'm not altogether up-to-date on the capabilities of the overall sorcerer community, so I'll leave that to those who know better than I do.

No, in this particular instance, Cumberbatch has revealed that he put all the rancher knowledge he gained during preparation for his role in Jane Campion's quietly powerful "The Power of the Dog" to good use and helped save a helpless family from, well, maybe not certain death, but certainly from a scary and potentially dangerous situation!

The story, with a happy ending for all involved, comes straight from Benedict Cumberbatch himself. In an appearance on an upcoming episode of the BBC's "Graham Norton Show" (via Insider), the actor explained how the skills he developed for cattle ranching as the capable (but intensely unlikable) Phil Burbank came into practice at an unexpected moment while on vacation in the UK. Look, given just what kind of reprehensible character Phil is meant to be, let's all breathe a sigh of relief that Cumberbatch's notorious method acting had already come to an end by the time this situation arose and he could play the part of Good Samaritan with no trouble. In his own words:

"I came back from shooting the film in August and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn't move, they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves. I thought, 'I can do this,' and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, 'That was incredible. Hey, aren't you Sherlock?' It was very un-Sherlock activity!"