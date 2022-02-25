Star Trek: Discovery Director Olatunde Osunsanmi Lands Development Deal At CBS Starting With Sci-Fi Drama Myth
"Star Trek: Discovery" director and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi has just signed a development deal with CBS Studios, according to Deadline. The multi-year deal will include the new sci-fi drama "Myth, which Osunsanmi was already working on. The upcoming series will be co-written by Osunsanmi and Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, who are the creators of "Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation."
The pilot for the new series will be directed by Osunsanmi, as well as produced through the Silent Storm Productions banner recently founded by Osunsanmi and his wife Lorna Clarke Osunsanmi ("All American," "Hemlock Grove"). The site says CBS Studios will be taking out "Myth" in the next few weeks.
Osunsanmi wrote the script for "The Fourth Kind," which landed on the Black List. He directed the film which starred Milla Jovovich and Elias Koteas, and based it on a recurring nightmare he had as a kid. I saw that film back in 2009 when it came out and I adored it, so I'm excited to see this new project.
Osunsanmi has directed some major sci-fi and genre works
Osunsanmi's cool projects aren't just alien-related, though he did direct some episodes of another great one, TNT's "Falling Skies." He also directed the film "Evidence" starring Stephen Moyer, and episodes of "Under the Dome," "The Last Ship," "Sleepy Hollow," "Extant," "Minority Report," "Gotham," and "Blindspot." He's got a huge sci-fi pedigree.
The "Star Trek: Discovery" episodes he directed include "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry," "What's Past is Prologue," "Point of Light," "Such Sweet Sorrow," "That Hope Is You, Part 1," "Far From Home," "That Hope is You, Part 2," "Kobayashi Maru," and "Anomaly." In addition, he directed two "Star Trek: Short Treks," including episode 2, "Calypso," and episode 8, "The Girl Who Made the Stars." He also served as executive producer for the shorts. He co-wrote the screenplay for 2010's "Smokin' Aces 2."
Now, there isn't any information about "Myth" out there yet, but considering what he's done so far, I can't wait to hear any little tidbits that leak out. I also, softy that I am, love the fact that he's working with his wife. It always warms my heart when I see couples working together. That's sometimes a difficult thing to do and it gives me hope for humanity.