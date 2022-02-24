This Was Alfred Hitchcock's Best Movie, According To Our Poll

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

There are few directors who have ever lived or will ever live that can claim the same level of influence over the art form as Alfred Hitchcock. The man was one of the best to ever do it and has influenced not only hundreds of filmmakers since, but the way that films are made — with entire subgenres traced back directly to his films. There is nobody quite like Hitchcock and it's hard to imagine that there ever will be again. But which of his films stands above the rest?

We decided to ask some film fans that very question to see what modern movie lovers feel about the man who made such classics as "Strangers On a Train" and "Dial M for Murder." So let's go over the results and have a reasoned discussion about what the numbers tell us, shall we?